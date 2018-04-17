How Prepared is Ohio, For a Major Emergency?

Anna Hoover, PHD, with the U. of Kentucky will speak with Gary Rivers at 11am Tuesday morning about Emergency Preparedness.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)-the nation’s largest philanthropy focusing exclusively on health-is releasing the 2018 National Health Security Preparedness Index today. It’s the only tool that analyzes the most important measures of health security and preparedness for public health emergencies on both a state and national level, and the strength of those systems to help keep Americans safe and healthy.

Originally developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Index informs preparedness efforts in all 50 states and the nation. Using 140 different measures, the Index provides a composite score that reflects the most comprehensive picture of preparedness available.

The 2018 Index will be available starting April 17, 2018 at 12:01 am ET at www.nhspi.org.