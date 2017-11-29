How to Sleep Better

Crack Open A Window For Better Sleep-Cracking a window could lead to a better night’s sleep.

Researchers in the Netherlands studied people as they slept and those in rooms with better ventilation seemed to get more quality shuteye. The key is the increased airflow from an open window lowering carbon dioxide levels. That in turn was tied to fewer nighttime awakenings and all-around deeper sleep.

The study reminds us that a third of our life is spent snoozing, so it should be high quality. It was published this month in the journal “Indoor Air.”

Source: Nottingham Post