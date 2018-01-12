HUE JACKSON HIRES TWO NEW COACHES

(Here is the Browns official press release on the new coaches)

Browns add Adam Henry and Ken Zampese to coaching staff

EREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson announced today that the team has named Adam Henry as wide receivers coach and Ken Zampese as quarterbacks coach.

He also announced that earlier this week, the team parted ways with David Lee (quarterbacks), Shawn Mennenga (special teams assistant), Stan Watson (special teams quality control) and Kirby Wilson (running backs/run game coordinator). Chris Tabor, who has served as the team’s special teams coordinator since 2011, has joined the Chicago Bears coaching staff. In addition, Al Saunders, who served as senior offensive assistant/wide receivers coach, will transition into an advisory role. His new title will be senior assistant/special projects.

“At the end of each season, you have to evaluate everything,” said Jackson. “The coaching staff is obviously a big part of that process and it starts with me. The truth of the matter is, we need to improve in every area. These are difficult decisions and for the coaches we’ve decided to part with, we thank them. They are good men, that have worked extremely hard and I appreciate their efforts. Adam Henry and Ken Zampese are two really good coaches that I was fortunate to work with earlier in my career. They have successful track records, having coached and helped develop some really good football players. They will demand a lot of our players and challenge them to become their best.”

Adam Henry

Henry has 21 years of experience as a coach with 13 on the college level and eight in the NFL.

He spent the past two seasons (2016-17) as the Giants wide receivers coach. In 2016, Odell Beckham Jr. registered a career-high 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. His reception total was the second-highest in Giants history and his yardage total was third. Sterling Shepard finished second among all NFL rookies with 65 receptions.

Henry was San Francisco’s wide receivers coach in 2015. He worked with veteran Anquan Boldin, who finished with 69 catches for 789 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to San Francisco, Henry was the wide receiver coach at Louisiana State University for three seasons (2012-14). Henry helped develop two of the most successful receivers in school history in Beckham and Jarvis Landry. In 2013, Beckham and Landry became the first pair of receivers in school history to finish with more than 1,000 yards in the same season. The two, along with James Wright, were all selected in the 2014 NFL Draft making LSU the only school to have three receivers picked in that year’s draft.

Henry spent five seasons with the Raiders. He spent his first two seasons (2007-08) as offensive quality control coach and the next three (2009-11) as tight ends coach. Henry helped the development of Zach Miller, who became the first tight end in franchise history to lead the team in receiving for three consecutive years. Miller earned a Pro Bowl selection following the 2010 season.

Prior to the Raiders, Henry spent 10 years coaching at his alma mater, McNeese State. He spent nine seasons (1997-05) as wide receivers coach before being promoted to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for 2006.

As a wide receiver at McNeese State, Henry earned all-conference honors and finished his career with 93 receptions for 1,690 yards and 16 touchdowns. He signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 1994.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, Henry earned an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree from McNeese State.

Ken Zampese

Zampese (pronounced zam-PEE-zee) spent the past 15 years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent 2016 and part of the 2017 season as offensive coordinator after serving as quarterbacks coach for 13 seasons (2003-15).

He helped shape two of the best passers in Bengals history in Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton. Zampese served as quarterbacks coach for Palmer’s first seven NFL seasons (2004-10) and for Dalton’s first five (2011-15). Zampese helped develop each to multiple Pro Bowl selections as well as numerous franchise records. Dalton, a second round pick in 2011, became just the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lead his team to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. Palmer led the NFL with 33 passing touchdowns in 2005. In 2004, Zampese helped quarterback Jon Kitna set several career highs en route to being named the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year.

Prior to Cincinnati, Zampese spent three seasons (2000-02) on the Rams coaching staff. In 2001, he served as wide receivers coach and the Rams led the NFL in passing yards. He added the title passing game coach in 2002 and the Rams finished second in the league in passing yards.

Zampese began his NFL career as an offensive assistant with Philadelphia in 1998. He was an offensive assistant with Green Bay the following year.

Prior to the NFL, he spent nine years coaching on the college level. He spent time at San Diego (1989), Southern California (1990-91), Northern Arizona (1995) and Miami-Ohio (1996-97).

Zampese played wide receiver and kick returner at San Diego. He was named the Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior. He earned an undergraduate degree in business from San Diego and a master’s degree from Southern California.

His father, Ernie, was a longtime NFL offensive coordinator and helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX.