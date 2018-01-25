Human Trafficking: Ohio’s Current Landscape

January has been designated National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month since former President Barack Obama first proclaimed it in 2010. Recently in Dec. 2017, President Donald Trump continued the tradition by making Jan. 2018 a month dedicated to raising awareness of human trafficking. In Ohio, grassroots efforts have been put together to try and stop Human Trafficking. By definition: Human trafficking is the illegal ownership and sale of human beings; in modern times it takes many different forms. Attorney Tabitha Woodruff from Columbus joined Gary this morning to discuss the issue. Learn more about what Ohio is doing to put an end to Human Trafficking by visiting here.