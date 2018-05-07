Humane Society Reminds Canton It’s National Pet Week

Jackie Godbey, with the Stark County Humane Society will speak with Gary Rivers about National Pet Week — and the need to keep pet safety in mind when hot weather arrives.

National Pet Week 2018, May 6-14, 2018, is sponsored by the Auxiliary to the AVMA to foster responsible pet ownership, recognize the human-animal bond, and increase public awareness of veterinary medicine. This year’s theme is “Barks, Purrs, Tweets, Neighs … Pets Speak Love Many Ways”.

Veterinarians, their hospitals and clinics, and their communities are encouraged to celebrate National Pet Week.