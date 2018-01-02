Humane Society Wants Your Pet Safe During The Winter Freeze
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

Jackie Godbey, Executive Director of the Stark County Humane Society, spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to talk about pet safety this winter.  Her office has gotten many calls from concerned residents about pet owners keeping them outside too long.

The rule of thumb: Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside.

Here are some tips for pet owners:

Humane Society Phone number if you see a dog in the cold:  (330)453-5529

Tips from the ASPCA: https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/cold-weather-safety-tips

