Husband Arrested in Killing of Wife’s Baby Boy

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Perry Township man accused of killing his wife’s baby child will be arraigned on murder charges next Friday.

21-year-old Justin Layne was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He’s accused of severely injuring 6-month-old Braydon Perry in the couple’s Perry Township home last November.

The child died four days later at the hospital.

The coroner’s report indicates the child was hit repeatedly in the head by a blunt object.

Layne’s wife maintains he has done nothing wrong.