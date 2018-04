HARTVILLE, Ohio (WHBC) – A development in a missing persons case out of Hartville.

73-year-old Philip Snider has been charged with aggravated murder, jailed on $5 million bond.

Hartville police arrested Snider on Friday.

His 70-year-old wife Roberta has been missing since January.

The couple took a trip to Memphis in early January where Snider claims his wife passed away.

He initially said he turned her body over to first responders, but later said he threw her body into the Tennessee River.