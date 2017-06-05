Husted Explains Supreme Court Case

Ohio’s Voter Law is now headed to the US Supreme Court. Secretary of State Jon Husted explained that the state has been fighting a lawsuit since 2012, that claimed the voter role process used in Ohio was unfair. Husted says the system we use has been fine for 20 years. As he further explained, “If you don’t like the law, then change the law, but don’t have some out of state group, sue in federal court to change Ohio’s way of doing Ohio’s business.”

Once someone is registered to vote they have six years to vote before you are taken off the voter roles. The lawsuit claimed the state system is unfair.

