Husted Urgers Passage of Issue 1

Secretary of State and candidate for Lt. Governor, Jon Husted is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

He’s scheduled to talk about Issue 1 – the statewise issue which will fundamentally change how Ohio will change congressional districts in the future.

A “yes” vote supports changing the vote requirements to pass congressional redistricting maps and the standards used in congressional redistricting in Ohio.

Husted will also speak on how early voting has gone the since early balloting began recently.