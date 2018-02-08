Hypnotist Coming to Canton— Are You Willing to Be His Volunteer?

Tricia Oestertag, joined Gary Rivers on 1480. She gave away special tickets from Arts In Stark.

The show is called “Trick-A-Nosis”… is considered an original “disorder” featuring Magic Mike, who, through the power of hypnosis, compels volunteers from the audience to forget their comic inhibitions and perform a bevy of comedic antis, such as forgetting their own names, speaking in alien language, or believing they are glued to their seats and cannot stand up, all of which will have you rolling in the aisles.

You don’t want to miss this. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre will be hosting Cleveland-based hypnotist and illusionist, Mike Brooks, also known as Magic Mike on Saturday, February 24th, 2018 at 8PM. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $35 for front-row preferred seating. This one-night-only event will astound and amaze the lucky individuals who are lucky to get their tickets in time.

Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre is located at 324 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44702. Tickets can be purchased today at www.avenuearts.org.