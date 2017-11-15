Illinois at Ohio State Preview

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 11
November 18th (Home) vs Illinois
3:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Buckeyes (8-2, 6-1) – Ranked #9 in College Football Playoff Poll
Fighting Illini (2-8, 0-7) – Not Ranked
Last Game:
Ohio State 48 Michigan State 3
Indiana 24 Illinois 14
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (69-8) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (203-301-2,557y-30td-7int) (110r-572y-7td)
RB- JK Dobbins (137r-1,038y-5td)(17c-109y-1td)
WR- K.J. Hill (45c-436y-3td)
WR- Johnnie Dixon (17c-413y-8td)
DE- Nick Bosa (23t-5s-11.5tfl-1ff)
CB- Damon Webb (47t-3int-1fr-2tfl)
Illinois HC- Lovie Smith – 2nd year (5-17) – Big 10 Conference
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Jeff George Jr. (94-181-1,273y-7td-10nt)
RB- Kendrick Foster (67r-253y-1td) (5c-66y-0td)
WR- Ricky Smalling (28c-488y-2td)
TE- Louis Dorsey (18c-332y-3td)
LB- Del’Shawn Phillips (72t-1s-4tfl)
Betting Line: Ohio State -39