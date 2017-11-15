Illinois at Ohio State Preview

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 11

November 18th (Home) vs Illinois

3:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Buckeyes (8-2, 6-1)  – Ranked #9 in College Football Playoff Poll

Fighting Illini  (2-8, 0-7)  –  Not Ranked

 

Last Game:

Ohio State 48           Michigan State 3

Indiana      24           Illinois            14

 

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (69-8) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett               (203-301-2,557y-30td-7int) (110r-572y-7td)

RB- JK Dobbins            (137r-1,038y-5td)(17c-109y-1td)

WR- K.J. Hill                (45c-436y-3td)

WR- Johnnie Dixon      (17c-413y-8td)

DE- Nick Bosa              (23t-5s-11.5tfl-1ff)

CB- Damon Webb        (47t-3int-1fr-2tfl)

 

Illinois HC- Lovie Smith – 2nd year (5-17) – Big 10 Conference

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Jeff George Jr.        (94-181-1,273y-7td-10nt) 

RB- Kendrick Foster      (67r-253y-1td)  (5c-66y-0td)

WR- Ricky Smalling      (28c-488y-2td)

TE-  Louis Dorsey          (18c-332y-3td)

LB- Del’Shawn Phillips  (72t-1s-4tfl)

 

Betting Line: Ohio State  -39

