INDIANS ADD RHP GEORGE KONTOS TO ROSTER

June 19, 2018 (official Indians press release)

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League roster:

Selected the contract of RHP GEORGE KONTOS (#70) from AAA Columbus.

Placed RHP EVAN MARSHALL (right elbow inflammation) on the 10-day Disabled List.

Kontos, 33, was signed as a free agent by Cleveland on June 3 and assigned to AAA Columbus, where he posted 6 scoreless outings covering 7.2 innings (7H, 0BB, 6SO). He opened the season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in 21 games (11ER, 19.2IP) before being designated for assignment on May 25 and later released. In his 8-year Major League career, he owns a record of 18-18 with 2 saves and a 3.11 ERA in 343 relief appearances with the Yankees, Giants and Pittsburgh (350.0IP, 305H, 121ER, 282SO).