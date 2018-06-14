Indians Designate Melky Cabrera For Assignment

The Melky Cabrera experiment came to an end today after just 17 games played. The Indians designated him for assignment to make room for Brandon Guyer, activated from the 10-day disabled list.
Cabrera hit just .207 with no home runs and 11 RBI’s in those 17 games.
Guyer was placed on the disabled list on May 20 with a cervical strain, suffered the day before attempting in Houston while attempting to field a foul ball. He appeared in 12 rehab games with AA Akron and AAA Columbus, May 25-June 10, prior to today’s activation. Guyer has appeared in 33 games with the Indians this season and owns an .839 OPS against left-handed pitchers.