Indians Invite RHP Preston Claiborne To Major League Camp
By Brian Novak
|
Jan 26, 2018 @ 4:33 PM

The Cleveland Indians signed  free agent RHP PRESTON CLAIBORNE to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring Training camp.

Claiborne, 30, spent the 2016 campaign in the Texas Rangers organization, posting a mark of  3-1 with 16 saves and a 1.89 ERA in 38 relief outings (38.0IP, 37H, 8ER, 15BB, 42SO) at Triple-A Round Rock, the fourth-highest save total in the Pacific Coast League.  He was with Texas’ Major League club, June 22-28, around his Round Rock tenure and appeared in one game at Cleveland on June 26 (3R/2.0 IP).  The Carrollton, Texas native did not pitch at Triple-A after August 12 due to a right elbow strain.

Claiborne began his professional career in 2010 after being selected by the New York Yankees in the 17th round of the First-Year Player Draft out of Tulane.  He appeared in 62 Major League games in relief with the Yankees in 2013-14 and owns a career Minor League ERA of 2.92 (102ER/314.2IP) in 212 games.

Year Team W L ERA G GS SV SVO IP H R ER HR HB BB SO
2013 New York Yankees 0 2 4.11 44 0 0 0 50.1 51 23 23 7 2 14 42
2014 New York Yankees 3 0 3.00 18 0 0 1 21.0 24 9 7 1 0 10 16
2016 Richmond Flying Squirrels 2 1 2.38 34 0 3 5 45.1 30 15 12 4 0 13 49
2017 Texas Rangers 0 0 13.50 1 0 0 0 2.0 5 3 3 0 0 0 2
Round Rock Express 3 1 1.89 38 0 16 18 38.0 37 9 8 2 1 15 42
Minor League Totals 15 16 2.92 212 4 37 47 314.2 273 124 102 19 12 120 314
Major League Totals 3 2 4.05 63 0 0 1 73.1 80 35 33 8 2 24 60

