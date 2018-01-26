Indians Invite RHP Preston Claiborne To Major League Camp

The Cleveland Indians signed free agent RHP PRESTON CLAIBORNE to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring Training camp.
Claiborne, 30, spent the 2016 campaign in the Texas Rangers organization, posting a mark of 3-1 with 16 saves and a 1.89 ERA in 38 relief outings (38.0IP, 37H, 8ER, 15BB, 42SO) at Triple-A Round Rock, the fourth-highest save total in the Pacific Coast League. He was with Texas’ Major League club, June 22-28, around his Round Rock tenure and appeared in one game at Cleveland on June 26 (3R/2.0 IP). The Carrollton, Texas native did not pitch at Triple-A after August 12 due to a right elbow strain.
Claiborne began his professional career in 2010 after being selected by the New York Yankees in the 17th round of the First-Year Player Draft out of Tulane. He appeared in 62 Major League games in relief with the Yankees in 2013-14 and owns a career Minor League ERA of 2.92 (102ER/314.2IP) in 212 games.
|Year
|Team
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|SVO
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|HB
|BB
|SO
|2013
|New York Yankees
|0
|2
|4.11
|44
|0
|0
|0
|50.1
|51
|23
|23
|7
|2
|14
|42
|2014
|New York Yankees
|3
|0
|3.00
|18
|0
|0
|1
|21.0
|24
|9
|7
|1
|0
|10
|16
|2016
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|2
|1
|2.38
|34
|0
|3
|5
|45.1
|30
|15
|12
|4
|0
|13
|49
|2017
|Texas Rangers
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Round Rock Express
|3
|1
|1.89
|38
|0
|16
|18
|38.0
|37
|9
|8
|2
|1
|15
|42
|Minor League Totals
|15
|16
|2.92
|212
|4
|37
|47
|314.2
|273
|124
|102
|19
|12
|120
|314
|Major League Totals
|3
|2
|4.05
|63
|0
|0
|1
|73.1
|80
|35
|33
|8
|2
|24
|60