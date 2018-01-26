Indians Invite RHP Preston Claiborne To Major League Camp

The Cleveland Indians signed free agent RHP PRESTON CLAIBORNE to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring Training camp.

Claiborne, 30, spent the 2016 campaign in the Texas Rangers organization, posting a mark of 3-1 with 16 saves and a 1.89 ERA in 38 relief outings (38.0IP, 37H, 8ER, 15BB, 42SO) at Triple-A Round Rock, the fourth-highest save total in the Pacific Coast League. He was with Texas’ Major League club, June 22-28, around his Round Rock tenure and appeared in one game at Cleveland on June 26 (3R/2.0 IP). The Carrollton, Texas native did not pitch at Triple-A after August 12 due to a right elbow strain.

Claiborne began his professional career in 2010 after being selected by the New York Yankees in the 17th round of the First-Year Player Draft out of Tulane. He appeared in 62 Major League games in relief with the Yankees in 2013-14 and owns a career Minor League ERA of 2.92 (102ER/314.2IP) in 212 games.