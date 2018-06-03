Indians Lindor AL Player Of The Month

(official Cleveland Indians press release)

FRANCISCO LINDOR OF THE CLEVELAND INDIANS NAMED

THE BUDWEISER PRESENTS AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH FOR MAY

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has been voted the Budweiser Presents American League Player of the Month for May. The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network.

Lindor posted a slash line of .373/.432/.737 with 27 runs scored, 44 hits, 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 12 walks and a stolen base over 27 games played to claim his first career AL Player of the Month Award. Among qualified AL hitters, the switch hitter finished his strong month first in runs scored, hits, doubles and batting average; third in slugging percentage; tied for third in home runs and on-base percentage; and tied for sixth in RBI.

This is Cleveland’s first Player of the Month Award since Francisco’s double play partner Jason Kipnis in May 2015.

On May 12th against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Lindor batted 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a pair of doubles, two home runs and two RBI to lead the Indians to a 6-2 victory. The 24-year-old became the first Indians leadoff hitter to tally four extra-base hits in a single game since current Tribe skipper Terry Francona’s father, Tito, on July 3, 1954 against the Chicago White Sox.

In addition, Lindor became just the third player in franchise history to tally at least four runs scored, four hits, two doubles and two home runs in a single contest, joining Kelly Shoppach (July 30, 2008) and Joe Carter (September 6, 1986). Similarly, the Puerto Rico native finished his month in grand fashion, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and four RBI in his final contest of the month on May 31st against the Minnesota Twins. Lindor’s outing with two doubles, a pair of homers and four RBI was the first of its kind in Indians history since Casey Blake accomplished the feat on July 5, 2003 against the Twins, and just the fifth such performance in Club history.

Since 1908, the eighth overall selection in the 2011 MLB Draft became just the seventh player in Baseball to record at least 27 runs scored, 13 doubles, 10 round-trippers and a .373 batting average in a single month, joining Richard Hidalgo (September 2000), Albert Belle (August 1995), Rafael Palmeiro (July 1993), and Hall of Famers Chuck Klein (July 1930), Rogers Hornsby (1922) and Babe Ruth (August 1921).

Others receiving votes for AL Player of the Month included Francisco’s All-Star teammates Michael Brantley (.333, 26 R, 14 XBH, 26 RBI) and José Ramírez (26 R, 12 2B, 11 HR, 25 RBI).

Francisco Lindor will receive a specially designed trophy, suitably engraved, for his accomplishment.