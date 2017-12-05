Indians Reliever Dan Otero Agrees To Two-Year Contract With The Tribe

RHP DAN OTERO AGREES TO TWO-YEAR CONTRACT

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed RHP DAN OTERO to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2020 season.

Otero, 32, has spent the last two seasons in the Indians bullpen, posting a combined record of 8-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 114 relief appearances (130.2IP, 117H, 31ER, 19BB, 95SO, .240 avg). In 2017, Otero posted a mark of 3-0 with a 2.85 ERA in 52 outings (19ER/60.0IP), recorded an ERA of just 1.29 over his last 17 games after July 29 (3ER/21.0IP) and did not allow an extra-base hit over his last 15.0 innings. He has walked just 19 of 511 (3.7%, 5 iBB) batters faced during his tenure with the Indians.

Otero was acquired in December 2015 from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and owns a career Major League ERA of 2.91 (315.1IP, 322H, 102ER) over his six-year career with San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland.