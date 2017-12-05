Indians Reliever Dan Otero Agrees To Two-Year Contract With The Tribe

RHP DAN OTERO AGREES TO TWO-YEAR CONTRACT
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed RHP DAN OTERO to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2020 season.
Otero, 32, has spent the last two seasons in the Indians bullpen, posting a combined record of 8-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 114 relief appearances (130.2IP, 117H, 31ER, 19BB, 95SO, .240 avg). In 2017, Otero posted a mark of 3-0 with a 2.85 ERA in 52 outings (19ER/60.0IP), recorded an ERA of just 1.29 over his last 17 games after July 29 (3ER/21.0IP) and did not allow an extra-base hit over his last 15.0 innings. He has walked just 19 of 511 (3.7%, 5 iBB) batters faced during his tenure with the Indians.
Otero was acquired in December 2015 from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and owns a career Major League ERA of 2.91 (315.1IP, 322H, 102ER) over his six-year career with San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland.
|
Year
|
Team
|
W
|
L
|
ERA
|
G
|
GS
|
CG
|
SHO
|
SV
|
SVO
|
IP
|
H
|
R
|
ER
|
HR
|
HB
|
BB
|
SO
|
AVG
|
0
|
0
|
5.84
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12.1
|
19
|
11
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
.358
|
2
|
0
|
1.38
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
39.0
|
42
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
27
|
.276
|
8
|
2
|
2.28
|
72
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
86.2
|
80
|
24
|
22
|
4
|
2
|
15
|
45
|
.247
|
2
|
4
|
6.75
|
41
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
46.2
|
64
|
35
|
35
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
28
|
.333
|
5
|
1
|
1.53
|
62
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
70.2
|
54
|
14
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
57
|
.211
|
3
|
0
|
2.85
|
52
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
60.0
|
63
|
23
|
19
|
6
|
0
|
9
|
38
|
.273
|
Minor League Totals
|
18
|
13
|
2.02
|
274
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
101
|
113
|
330.1
|
305
|
95
|
74
|
13
|
10
|
43
|
275
|
.243
|
Major League Totals
|
20
|
7
|
2.91
|
272
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
315.1
|
322
|
114
|
102
|
19
|
6
|
48
|
203
|
.267