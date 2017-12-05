Indians Reliever Dan Otero Agrees To Two-Year Contract With The Tribe
By Brian Novak
|
Dec 5, 2017 @ 12:53 PM
RHP DAN OTERO AGREES TO TWO-YEAR CONTRACT
 
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed RHP DAN OTERO to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2020 season.
 
Otero, 32, has spent the last two seasons in the Indians bullpen, posting a combined record of 8-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 114 relief appearances (130.2IP, 117H, 31ER, 19BB, 95SO, .240 avg). In 2017, Otero posted a mark of 3-0 with a 2.85 ERA in 52 outings (19ER/60.0IP), recorded an ERA of just 1.29 over his last 17 games after July 29 (3ER/21.0IP) and did not allow an extra-base hit over his last 15.0 innings.  He has walked just 19 of 511 (3.7%, 5 iBB) batters faced during his tenure with the Indians.
 
Otero was acquired in December 2015 from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and owns a career Major League ERA of 2.91 (315.1IP, 322H, 102ER) over his six-year career with San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland.
 
Year
Team
W
L
ERA
G
GS
CG
SHO
SV
SVO
IP
H
R
ER
HR
HB
BB
SO
AVG
0
0
5.84
12
0
0
0
0
0
12.1
19
11
8
0
2
2
8
.358
2
0
1.38
33
0
0
0
0
1
39.0
42
7
6
0
0
6
27
.276
8
2
2.28
72
0
0
0
1
4
86.2
80
24
22
4
2
15
45
.247
2
4
6.75
41
0
0
0
0
1
46.2
64
35
35
7
2
6
28
.333
5
1
1.53
62
0
0
0
1
2
70.2
54
14
12
2
0
10
57
.211
3
0
2.85
52
0
0
0
0
0
60.0
63
23
19
6
0
9
38
.273
Minor League Totals
18
13
2.02
274
2
0
0
101
113
330.1
305
95
74
13
10
43
275
.243
Major League Totals
20
7
2.91
272
0
0
0
2
8
315.1
322
114
102
19
6
48
203
.267

 

Related Content

Indians Opening Day Roster
Head scratch”ers” & more from JT
Kenny’s Instant Analysis Reasons why the Cav...
Video: Guest co-host, Jeff Lindesmith, head coach ...
Browns vs Titans – Game 7 Preview
Ken’s NOT SO Top Ten Disturbing Numbers from...