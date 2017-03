CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 8, 2017) – Five months after the crime, a murder indictment against a 26-year-old Canton man in connection with the beating death of a city 3-year-old back in October.

Brent Fields is charged with murder in connection with the death of Owen Buggey.

Fields was the boyfriend of Buggey’s mother.

The child was unconscious at a home on Hoover Place NW back on Octoner 18th.

He was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

The boy’s mother is also charged in the case.