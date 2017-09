COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – An Ohio-based group representing labor and industry interests in major pipeline projects in the Midwest is being critical of the Ohio EPA’s oversight of the Rover Pipeline.

The Coalition for the Expansion of Pipeline Infrastructure wants the state agency to stop “regulating through the media”, as they term it.

The OEPA has cited Rover 13-times this year.

The main issue was the two-million gallon spill of drilling mud in Bethlehem Township.