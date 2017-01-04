Inmates Charged for Claiming Deputies Sexually Assaulted Them

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 4, 2017) –Summit County Sheriff’s authorities are used to hearing stories from inmates looking for a way out of jail, even if it’s just for a short while.

Since last week, two inmates have made allegations they had been sexually assaulted in their cells by different deputies.

An investigation and medical examinations determined the men were lying.

29-year-old Jake Johnson of Stow and 24-year-old Nicholas Prokopchak of Akron have been charged with falsification and making false allegations against an officer.

Inspector Bill Holland says they could have been looking for a quick break from jail or were possibly trying to retaliate against a deputy.