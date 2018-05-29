Is Amazon Echo Recording Your Voice? Yes It Is.
By Gary Rivers
May 29, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

Can you find and delete the recordings? Yes you can. Shawn Tuma, a data breach specialist, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about the recordings.

Are your gadgets spying on you?
Is evidence from you Alexa admissable in court?

Shawn answers all of these questions.

HOW DO FIND THE RECORDINGS

  1. Go to your Alexa App
  2. On the left side, go to Settings
  3. Click on HISTORY
  4. have fun reading and listening.
  5. You can click on Delete for individual recordings  (which may take a long, long time)..Or DELETE ALL

 

 

