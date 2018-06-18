Is Losing Weight Easier With a Friend?

In clinical practice for more than three decades, Dr. David Magnano has heard just about every excuse imaginable to explain why someone can’t attain their fitness goals. Just for giggles, on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning, Dr. Magnano shared some of the sillier excuses he’s heard over the years— and offered some simple and proven slim down strategies which have helped many dieters overcome their silly excuses and get into shape.

INTERVIEW QUESTIONS

1. What are some of the sillier excuses patients have given for not being able to lose weight?

2. What are the usual reasons that most folks struggle with completing a weight loss program?

3. For those having a tough time with dieting and dropping pounds, you recommend they join the free site, WeightLossBuddy.com. Tell us what they’ll find at the site, and how they’ll meet and choose a partner to buddy up with.

4. Having a buddy has been clinically shown to improve weight loss. What about choosing a friend or family member as your buddy? Good idea?