Is Movement to End Tackle Football for Young Kids Gaining Traction?

Dr. Sally Fryer Dietz, has been working with former NFL players who are at risk of developing CTE. She was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to discuss her findings.

She’s not alone, as NFL Hall of Famer, Brett Favre has added his name to the list of former players who believe tackle football should be banned for kids under 12.

“I think it’s going to take someone who has poured his blood, sweat and tears into it,” Favre told the Daily Mail. Favre, holds the NFL’s “Ironman” record with 297 consecutive starts.

The Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE, named after the Bears safety who committed suicide in 2011 after battling the disease, passed through the Illinois House’s Mental Health Committee earlier this year but failed to get to a House vote after it was pulled in late April.

Is he right? Is it time that we take a different look at “pee-wee” football? Should it be flag football until the child’s brain is more fully developed?

Dr. Sally Fryer Dietz is the founder of Integrative Concussion Therapy in Dallas.

She’s now working with coaching and trainers to make youth sports safer. She can talk about this story and offer insights into the how the concussion crisis is impacting the sport at all levels of the game.