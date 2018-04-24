Is There a “Deep State”? They Believe it In Montana
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 7:24 AM

Chris Kortlander, Author, director of the Custer Battlefield Museum. He’s spent most of the last 13 years battling the Federal Government in Court.  He told his side of the story on the Gary Rivers show Tuesday morning.

Chris Kortlander, is author of the new book Arrow to the Heart: The Last Battle at the Little Big Horn: The Custer Battlefield Museum vs. The Federal Government. Kortlander is the Founding Director of the Custer Battlefield Museum, a former law enforcement officer who owns and operates the historic town of Garryowen, Montana, on the Custer Battlefield.

Arrow to the Heart is the fascinating story of how Christopher Kortlander, the owner of the private town of Garryowen, Montana, fought off the federal government and exposed a vast conspiracy of corruption and espionage.

In the spring of 2005 a federally orchestrated raid took place at the small Montana town of Garryowen. Christopher Kortlander, the private owner of Garryowen and the focus of the raid, was suspected of selling valuable historical artifacts with false provenance.

Kortlander vigorously fought this criminal allegation and eventually revealed a vast conspiracy of government corruption and espionage. He also exposed stunning connections between his raid, the Gibson Guitar raid, and a raid in rural Utah that led to the deaths of multiple people.

WEBSITE: custermuseum.orghistoricalrarities.com

 

