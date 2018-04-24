Is There a “Deep State”? They Believe it In Montana

Chris Kortlander, Author, director of the Custer Battlefield Museum. He’s spent most of the last 13 years battling the Federal Government in Court. He told his side of the story on the Gary Rivers show Tuesday morning.

Chris Kortlander, is author of the new book Arrow to the Heart: The Last Battle at the Little Big Horn: The Custer Battlefield Museum vs. The Federal Government. Kortlander is the Founding Director of the Custer Battlefield Museum, a former law enforcement officer who owns and operates the historic town of Garryowen, Montana, on the Custer Battlefield.

