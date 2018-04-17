Is This The Best Part of the Browns Season?

With the 2018 NFL Draft less than 10 days away, is this the best time of year to be a Browns fan?

Having not been to a game in the last couple of years & seeing all the orange seats during telecasts, a few things are obvious.

The product on the field is pretty bad & fans don’t attend There isn’t any other entertainment options to pick up the slack.

With the exception of an occasional TBDBITL sighting & a drum corps, where’s the entertainment value? No Cheerleaders, No Dance Team, No Scream Team, No Qstix…Wrong sport or Right idea? Quicken Loans arena is rocking nightly even with the unpredictable play of the Cavaliers. Fans are constantly entertained as if a concert met Cirque du Soleil. Clearly the Cavs are on to something here….ENTERTAINMENT! Obviously the NBA understand that the new generation of fans need to stay focused during the sporting contest & stay off their smart phones. The Browns could learn a thing from their basketball counterparts, especially with an organization that hasn’t contended for….hasn’t contended! Seems simple, Marketing 101…Right? If the product on the field doesn’t attract fans, maybe the entertainment can help. Or just draft better players & put a better product on the field. Either way, WIN! WIN!

Until the Browns figure out how to make the product on the field better, we can just sit back & enjoy the Best time of the Browns season…THE DRAFT!