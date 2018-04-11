Is This Woman the “Supermom” of the Year?

Lyette Reback and her husband David live in Florida with their 10 daughters and six sons.

Wait! What?

Yes, you heard it correct. She’s given birth to 12 children and the family has adopted four others.

This “supermom” has written a book about parenting, called, “Please God, Don’t Let Me Screw This Up”. She’s also found time to found a charity, when she’s not making breakfast, lunch and dinner for her brood. did I mention that she home schools her kids?

Yes, the kids have chores too.

Interestingly, she starts her day with a prayer…..and then writes out her daily to-do list.

Read a Great story on her and their family: https://nypost.com/2018/04/10/supermom-of-16-home-schools-kids-drives-them-to-88-sporting-practices-a-week/