Is Issue 1’s Crime Victims Amendment A “Slam-Dunk” To Get Approved?

Elizabeth Well, legal director of Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center- formally the Justice League of Ohio. Elizabeth was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk about Issue 1, which is on the ballot in Ohio this November.

Many are saying that the issue is a “slam-dunk” to get approved. Here”s what Elizabeth had to say about that:

What would Issue 1 do?

Issue 1 would change Ohio’s constitution to include several rights for victims and their families. If these rights are violated, individuals could protest by filing a motion in court.

THOSE FOR THE AMENDMENT: http://www.voteyesonissue1ohio.com/

THE ACLU OPPOSES ISSUE 1: http://www.acluohio.org