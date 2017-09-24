Let’s get this out of the way.

Yes. I don’t like clowns. After THIS movie. I don’t think anyone will like clowns.

So, what’s the story? It’s a bunch of misfit 80’s kids –kind of a Goonies horror quest to find out why kids seem to be vanishing without a trace in their scenic, quaint, fictional town of Derry.

And do they find out. Bill Skaarsgard, as Pennywise the clown, delivers with floating bodies and spooky imagery — custom-designed for each kid’s fears…. Fun stuff.

And frightening. You’ll squirm in your seat..

And if you are a true fan of horror movies in general, you may even find that clown character oddly funny at times.

The horror sequences are throughout, but I still think the movie drags a bit at times….

And just a note. This movie adaptation of the Stephen King book actually only covers the first half of the book….soooo….spoiler alert! Stay for the credits and see if YOU think they’re a sequel in the works…

I give it 4 out of 5 stars…

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

