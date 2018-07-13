It’s a French-Fried Friday!

Today is National French Fry Day, a very real and very important holiday.

Each year on July 13, many people will participate in National French Fry Day by enjoying one of the many varieties of the classic food. French fries, also known as chips, fries, finger chips or French-fried potatoes, are batons of deep-fried potatoes and are common fixtures at fast food restaurants that are loved by adults and kids alike!

The average American eats about 20 to 30 POUNDS of ’em every year.

A medium fry at McDonald’s is 4.1 ounces. So that means we all eat the equivalent of 78 to 117 medium fries every year. That’s once every three to five days. We’re all gonna die.

Anyway, here are a few results from a new survey in honor of National French Fry Day.

1. McDonald’s has the most popular fries of any fast food chain. The rest of the top five are: Chick-fil-A . . . Five Guys . . . Wendy’s . . . and Arby’s.

2. Ketchup is the most popular dipping sauce by far. Ranch came in second, and cheese sauce is third.

3. And 21% of people say they love dipping fries into a milkshake.

And a Little history lesson:

The expression “French Fried Potatoes” first occurs in print in English in the 1856 work Cookery for Maids of All Work by E. Warren. It is believed by some that the term “French” was introduced to the potatoes when the American soldiers arrived in Belgium during World War I and consequently tasted Belgian fries. It is suggested that they called them “French” as it was the official language of the Belgian Army at that time.

(National Today)