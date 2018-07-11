It’s All American Pet Photo Day! By Ariel Stahler | Jul 11, 2018 @ 4:18 PM It’s All American Pet Photo Day! Here is a look at JT’s “Lucy the Wonder Dog”, Kenny’s dog, “Harley” and Brian’s cats, “Winnie and Spooky’. We want to see your pets. Tweet in your pet photos to @1480WHBC. All American Pet Photo DaycatsdogsWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT WHBC Presents Poochamania 2018 Wish-A-Thon / Save the Date! WHBC @ Wishes Golf Scramble Francona Can’t Blame Us! That is Going to be Expensive! Taylor Swift Shows Love for OSU