It’s Flag Day – Here are the Rules

June 14th is National Flag Day! On this day in 1777 the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution, which designated the first official American Flag. The first American Flag had thirteen stars and thirteen stripes, one for each of the original colonies. Many know this flag as the Betsy Ross Flag, but it is uncertain whether or not Betsy Ross really created the design.

Over the years, America has had twenty-seven different flags. The one we use today became our emblem in 1960.

The first known Flag Day was in 1885, held by schoolteacher Bernard J. Cigrand. President Woodrow Wilson eventually made it an official holiday a few decades later in 1916.

Flag Do’s

On An Automobile: Tie or clamp the flag to the antenna or clamp the flagstaff to the right fender. Do not drape the flag over a car. Take the flag down at night.

In A Window: Hang the flag vertically with its canton, the blue field of stars, at the top and to the left of anyone who sees it from outside.

Outside A Building Or Home: When the flag is displayed from a staff coming from a window, balcony or building, the canton should be at the peak of the staff unless the flag is at half-staff. It should be displayed only between sunrise and sunset, unless it is illuminated.

In A Corridor or Lobby: Hang the flag vertically opposite the main entrance with its canton to the left of a person coming through the door.

With Other Flags: When several flags are flown from the same pole, the U.S. flag should always be on top. Flags of other nations should be on separate poles. One national flag should never be hung above another in time of peace.

On A Wall: When displaying the flag against a wall, vertically or horizontally, the canton should be at the top, and on the observer’s left.

Flag Don’ts

Flags should not be sewn onto pants or shorts. But it’s OK to sew a patch of the U.S. flag – much like law enforcement officers do – onto a shirt sleeve. You also should NOT: