It’s time for some Balloons

Here’s hoping we’ll get to see some hot air balloons take to the skies this weekend in Stark County. The Pro football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic starts Friday. Event Chairman Maury Sullivan says if you are sitting on the lawn you may not realize the “winds aloft” are not good and prevent the balloons from going up. There are quite a few things to do even if the balloons don’t go up on Friday or Saturday nights — like a Balloon glow and fireworks. Tune in to the Kenny and JT Show — our Jon Bozeka will call in from the classic at Kent State Stark with traffic reports and event tips.