It’s Time for the 2nd Jewel of the Triple Crown!

What: 2018 Preakness Stakes
Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
When: Saturday, May 19, 2018
Who: 3-year-old thoroughbreds
Distance: 1 3/16 miles
Surface: Dirt
Purse: $1.5 million
Record: 1:53.00 (Secretariat, 1973)
2017 winner: Cloud Computing
Post Time: 6:20 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC
Odds (via OddsShark.com)
Justify (-225; Bet $225 to win $100)
Good Magic (+325; Bet $100 to win $325)
Quip (+1400)
Bravazo (+1800)
Diamond King (+2000)
Lone Sailor (+2000)
Tenfold (+3300)
Sporting Chance (+4000)
After several days of rain this week, the forecast for Saturday evening’s post-time is relatively calm, with projected low-70-degree temperatures, cloudy skies and a 25-percent chance of precipitation, according to Accuweather.com.
Earlier Saturday, “occasional rain and drizzle’’ is predicted in the morning and there’s a 55-percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
All told, it’s the kind of forecast that could result in a sloppy or muddy track .