It’s Time for the 2nd Jewel of the Triple Crown!

What: 2018 Preakness Stakes

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

When: Saturday, May 19, 2018

Who: 3-year-old thoroughbreds

Distance: 1 3/16 miles

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $1.5 million

Record: 1:53.00 (Secretariat, 1973)

2017 winner: Cloud Computing

Post Time: 6:20 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC

Odds (via OddsShark.com)

Justify (-225; Bet $225 to win $100)

Good Magic (+325; Bet $100 to win $325)

Quip (+1400)

Bravazo (+1800)

Diamond King (+2000)

Lone Sailor (+2000)

Tenfold (+3300)

Sporting Chance (+4000)

Weather forecast

After several days of rain this week, the forecast for Saturday evening’s post-time is relatively calm, with projected low-70-degree temperatures, cloudy skies and a 25-percent chance of precipitation, according to Accuweather.com.

Earlier Saturday, “occasional rain and drizzle’’ is predicted in the morning and there’s a 55-percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

All told, it’s the kind of forecast that could result in a sloppy or muddy track .