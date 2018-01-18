Jack & Carla Belt of Charlie Courier

Carla and Jack Belt are known around the area for ‘Sharing The Good.’ They help 50 different non-profit groups and agencies in the area. This video features one of the non-profit they help, as well as the spirit behind their generosity and kindness extended to many over the years. Carla and Jack are two people that live to help others. Tune in and share their story!

Do you know a person or business or organization that should be featured in this series? Join WHBC’s Pam Cook in spreading the word about good things in our community.

Thursdays, Pam will bring to you “Share the Good Stark County” on Canton’s Morning News. She’ll highlight a person (child, teen or adult), a group, agency or business for the good they do but many may not know about.

Your story could be highlighted on air and right here online. But only if we know about it! If you would like to submit a nomination for Share the Good Stark County, click here and we’ll be in touch!

