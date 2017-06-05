Jackson Baseball – 2017 Division 1 State Champs!

The Jackson Polar Bears won the 2017 D-1 State Baseball Championship with an 8-2 win over Strongsville. Listen back to the championship win:

Sophomore Pitcher Yianni Skeriotis. Jon Bozeka spoke to Yianni pitching a complete game in the state final.

Head coach Bill Gamble claims his 2nd title for Jackson. He won the first in 2014. Since taking over as head coach 7 years ago, he has made 2 trips to Columbus and is 2-0. Jon Bozeka spoke with the head skipper on Saturday night after the title win.

Pictured below is Dillon Dingler, senior catcher for the Polar Bears, he was 3-3 in the title game with 2 RBIs. He completed a fantastic 4 years of athletics at Jackson on Saturday night. He will now play baseball at Ohio State. Listen to Jon Bozeka’s interview with Dillon below.