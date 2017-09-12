Jackson PD, Others Continue Looking for Bank Robber

(Courtesy Jackson Twp. police)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Jackson Township and other area police agencies continue looking for a suspect in the holdup at the PNC Bank branch on Portage Street at Whipple Avenue NW on Tuesday.

Township police say the robber handed the teller a demand note indicating he had a gun, but no gun was seen.

He left the bank on foot.

(Courtesy Jackson Twp. police)

Here is the suspect description and other information from the Jackson Township Police Department:

A white male wearing gold glasses, OSU hat, charcoal, grey hoody, jeans, white tennis shoes.

He is approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall.

He also had band-aids on all four fingers on his left hand possibly covering tattoos.

(Courtesy Jackson Twp. police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Escola at the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-830-6264.

You can also provide crime information on our tip line if you choose to remain anonymous at 330-834-3967.