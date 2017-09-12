Jackson PD, Others Continue Looking for Bank Robber

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Jackson Township and other area police agencies continue looking for a suspect in the holdup at the PNC Bank branch on Portage Street at Whipple Avenue NW on Tuesday.

Township police say the robber handed the teller a demand note indicating he had a gun, but no gun was seen.

He left the bank on foot.

Here is the suspect description and other information from the Jackson Township Police Department:

A white male wearing gold glasses, OSU hat, charcoal, grey hoody, jeans, white tennis shoes.

He is approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall.

He also had band-aids on all four fingers on his left hand possibly covering tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Escola at the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-830-6264.

You can also provide crime information on our tip line if you choose to remain anonymous at 330-834-3967.