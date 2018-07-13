Jackson Twp. Police: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl is Found

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) Jackson Township police say a missing 10-year-old Plain Township girl has been located.
An Endangered Missing Child Alert had been issued for Gabriella Borell.
The child last was seen at around 1:30 Friday morning at a business in Jackson Township.
It’s not known where she was found.
Township police posted a missing notice on their Facebook page at 5 a.m. Friday, with the alert issued at 6 a.m.
Then notice that the child had been found came out at around 7 a.m.
Please contact the Jackson Township Police Department (330)834-3960 with any additional information.