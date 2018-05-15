Jackson Wins D1 Baseball District Final By Jon Bozeka | May 15, 2018 @ 11:39 PM LISTEN BACK TO THE GAME HERE. Jackson beat Massillon 4-3, after the game Jon Bozeka spoke with Jackson HC Bill Gamble. SHARE RELATED CONTENT East Canton Senior Katelyn Kennedy Kenny & Jon Recap The Cavs Game 4 Win Over Toronto LeBron James & Kevin Love After The Cavs Sweep The Raptors Raptors Stars DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry After The Cavs Sweep Raptors Coach Dwane Casey On If LeBron Is The Difference Cavs Coach Ty Lue Following Raptors Sweep