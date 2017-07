JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Two Jackson Township women face charges in connection with the death investigation of a toddler.

The victim is one of the women’s sons.

26-year-old Stephanie Buchanan and 25-year-old Jasmin Nance are charged with Obstructing Official Business for not providing information about the investigation.

18-month-old Jaiden Buchanan was found unresponsive at the Motel 6 on Sunset Strip Avenue NW early Monday morning.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.