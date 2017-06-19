Jackson’s Kyle Young Chooses Ohio State

He led the Jackson high school Polar Bears to the OHSAA Division 1 Boys State Basketball Championship this past season and now he will try and help lead Ohio State back to relevance in the Big Ten, as forward Kyle Young has decided to take his basketball talents to the Ohio State University.

Young, originally signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Butler University, but once the Bulldogs lost head coach Chris Holtmann to the Buckeyes, Young decided to follow the coach to Columbus.

Below is Kyle Young’s Twitter post and how he came to make this decision:

