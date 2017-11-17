JAGUARS vs BROWNS PREVIEW

Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 10

November 19th (home) vs Jacksonville Jaguars

1pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Browns (0-9)  – Last place in the AFC North

Jaguars  (6-3)  – 1st place in the AFC South

Last Game:

Lions    38     Browns 24

Jaguars 20   Chargers 17  –  OT

 

Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-24)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- DeShone Kizer (132-250-1,376y-4td-12int) (40r-201y-4td)

RB- Isaiah Crowell  (118r-441y-2td)

RB- Duke Johnson  (44r-230y-2td) (42c-358y-1td)

WR- Ricardo Lewis (25c-307y-0td)

TE- David Njoku     (19c-198y-3td)

LB- Christan Kirksey (74t-2.5s-6tfl)

 

Jacksonville Jaguars: HC- Doug Marrone – 2nd year (7-4)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Blake Bortles          (167-285-1,930y-11td-7int)

RB- Leonard Fournette  (147r-629y-6td)

WR- Marquise Lee         (38c-493y-2td)

WR- Allen Hurns           (36c-446y-2td)

LB- Telvin Smith           (71t-1s-10tfl)

DE- Calais Campbell     (37t-11s-3tfl)

Betting Line: Jaguars -7.5

 

Related Content

Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 6 vs Hous...
Ken’s NOT SO Top Ten Disturbing Numbers from...
Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions Preview
KEN’S NOT SO TOP TEN BROWNS STATS
Ken’s NOT SO Top Ten – via Twitter ...
Ken’s Top Ten things that you can do that ar...