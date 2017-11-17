JAGUARS vs BROWNS PREVIEW

Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 10
November 19th (home) vs Jacksonville Jaguars
1pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Browns (0-9) – Last place in the AFC North
Jaguars (6-3) – 1st place in the AFC South
Last Game:
Lions 38 Browns 24
Jaguars 20 Chargers 17 – OT
Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-24)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- DeShone Kizer (132-250-1,376y-4td-12int) (40r-201y-4td)
RB- Isaiah Crowell (118r-441y-2td)
RB- Duke Johnson (44r-230y-2td) (42c-358y-1td)
WR- Ricardo Lewis (25c-307y-0td)
TE- David Njoku (19c-198y-3td)
LB- Christan Kirksey (74t-2.5s-6tfl)
Jacksonville Jaguars: HC- Doug Marrone – 2nd year (7-4)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Blake Bortles (167-285-1,930y-11td-7int)
RB- Leonard Fournette (147r-629y-6td)
WR- Marquise Lee (38c-493y-2td)
WR- Allen Hurns (36c-446y-2td)
LB- Telvin Smith (71t-1s-10tfl)
DE- Calais Campbell (37t-11s-3tfl)
Betting Line: Jaguars -7.5