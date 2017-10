LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The former police chief in Lawrence Township will spend 60 days in jail and do 200 hours of community service for taking nearly $24,000 in township funds for his personal use.

54-year-old Paul Stanley was sentenced on a felony Theft in Office charge.

He pleaded guilty to that charge back in August.

Investigators say he took some 16 withdrawals from the township’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund

He has made restitution.