Jason Farnam Returns For a Performance at the Player’s Guild Theatre

So, who is Jason Farnam?

“Take Jerry Lee Lewis, add some Victor Borge, Beethoven on steroids, garnish with Schroeder from Peanuts, throw it all in a blender, and what comes out is an unmistakable Jason Farnham show.”

An Evening of Piano with Jason Farnham delights audiences around the U.S., Fans have affectionately dubbed him “Schroeder” from Peanuts because of his toy piano, his witty Victor Borge-style piano comedy antics and the clever way he interacts with the audience. The variety includes contemporary romantic piano, jazz, bossa nova, blues, stride piano, and classical with a modern twist!

Raised in Northeast Ohio, Jason began playing the piano at the age of four. He studied piano with numerous teachers and was classically trained. Later in high school and his college years at Ohio University, he began crafting his own style of music. Jason and his wife Lisa moved to California in 2006, where he has been involved in numerous projects.

A diverse composer, producer and songwriter, his song “Rock Star”, from the album “Barriers”, was placed in 2 feature films, “Bobby Khan’s Ticket to Hollywood” (2011), “American High School” (2009), and a number of commercials. “Morning Coffee”, from the same album, was featured on the Filter Magazine Channel on all American Airlines flights for the month of January 2009.

Most recently, Jason composed the music for the “The Brick People”, a documentary that chronicles the legacy of the Mexican immigrants who worked at Simons Brickyard in Montebello, CA during the early part of the 20th Century. Other projects include music for a BMW commercial, a Google/YouTube “My Business Story” ad campaign and Fox Movie Classics Commercial: “Office Space: The Musical”.

Through Studio 51 Music, Jason also provides background music for Harpo Productions, and one of his tracks was selected as the theme song for “The Dr. Oz Show” (Season 2009-2010). His score for the short comedy film “You Are What You Eat” earned him a Platinum Remi Award at the 2011 Houston International Film Festival.

Listen to Jason on PANDORA RADIO

Concert Footage Video

www.jasonfarnham.com

jfarnham2@yahoo.com

the holidays. The CD includes a total of 15 tracks of original arrangements of Christmas tunes, using both traditional melodies as well as new twists on familiar themes. Farnham used the Charlie Brown Christmas album as inspiration for the disc-

http://www.jasonfarnham.com/educational_outreach_video/