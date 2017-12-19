Jeff Flake Brings TSO to Cleveland Dec 29th

Original member and drummer with the Transiberian Orchestra, Jeff Flake, spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring their highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017 on Dec 29th. Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” is which began on November 16th will have visited more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th.