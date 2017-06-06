Jeff Paulus Provides Local Presence to Canton Blues Fest

This annual outdoor blues festival, now in its 16th year, will take place on Market Square (301 Market Ave. N) in downtown Canton on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, with headliners taking the stage nightly at 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9: Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers
SATURDAY, JUNE 10: Robben Ford
Website: http://www.cantonchamber.org/canton-blues-fest
