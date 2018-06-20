Jellyfish Infestation – is it YOUR Vacation Spot?

A huge jellyfish (Anomalorhiza shawi) swims in the Manila Ocean Park aquarium,Wednesday, March 18, 2015, a day after it was found floating off Manila Bay near Manila, Philippines. The find, between 2 to 3 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter, is the biggest jellyfish to be displayed at oceanarium. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Florida officials report a Jellyfish infestation in Volusia County. More than 1200 swimmers have been stung on beaches in and around Daytona during a 4 day period. They say Jellyfish are not unusual in the area, but the volume is unusual. Scientists aren’t certain if jellyfish blooms, which occur about every 20 years, are becoming more common. But zoologist Allen Collins tells Fox 59 in Florida that warmer oceans, commercial fishing, agricultural runoff, and artificial reefs may be at least partly to blame. They say you should pour vinegar on the tentacles before you try to remove the jellyfish. Seek medical attention for the sting.