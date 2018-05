Stark County Court of Common Pleas candidate for Judge, Jeremy Foltz will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning at 11:05a.

Foltz has been practicing law since 1999, representing more than 2,500 clients across our state. Since 2005, I he served as a magistrate in the Canton Municipal Court, presiding over more than 70,000 cases.

Locally, he’s been involved in Wishes Can Happen, St. Baldrick’s and with the Plain Local Schools Foundation.

Learn More: http://www.foltzforjudge.com/