Is Your Job Making You Fat?

The Top 10 Reasons We Gain Weight at Our Jobs

45% of people say they’ve gained weight at their current job, according to a new survey.  And how about this…10% have gained more than 20 pounds.  Here are the 10 reasons why . . .

1.  Sitting at a desk most of the day.  51% said this contributed to their weight gain.

2.  Too tired from work to exercise.  45% said it was a factor.

3.  Eating because of job stress, 38%.

4.  No time to exercise before or after work, 38%.

5.  Eating out all the time, 24%.

6.  Having to skip meals because of time, 19%.

7.  Celebrations at work, 18%.

8.  The office candy jar, 16%.

9.  Pressure to eat food your coworkers bring in, 8%.

10.  Happy hours, 4%.

 

