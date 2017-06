Joe talks to Jeffery Veatch about the heroin death of his talented son Justin in 2009. Justin, a budding musician died overnight from an overdose and was found by his mother in the morning when his alarm went off. See the documentary of this sad tale that seems to be happening so much these days at whispering-spirits.com.

To find out more about this organization, what they are trying to do to stop opioid deaths visit their website at TheJustinVeatchFund.org