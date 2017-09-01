John Barker Spring House is Flowing Again

The public is invited to join Canton Parks and Recreation to formally rededicate the newly reconstructed John Barker Springhouse on Sept 6.

City Parks Director, Derek Gordon explained the significance of the event to listeners of the Gary Rivers Show.

The John Barker Springhouse, which is located at the intersection of Monument Road and 17th Street NW.

John Barker Springhouse

Derek Gordon from The City of Canton Parks taking about The John Barker Springhouse on The Gary Rivers Show on #News #Talk 1480 #WHBC, #streaming live at WHBC.comCanton, Ohio Stark County, Ohio

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, September 1, 2017

